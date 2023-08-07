Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be live streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “face off” in late June, taking their probable “cage fight” for the netizens to witness their in-person fight.

“Zuck vs Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans”.

Musk had said earlier that he was lifting weights preparing for the fight.

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work”, Musk wrote.

Whether Musk and Zuckerberg really come to the ring in Las Vegas still can't seem to be seen — particularly as Musk frequently tweets about activity rashly or without seeing everything through to completion. In any case, regardless of whether their enclosure match cagreement is each of the a joke, the chitchat has acquired consideration.

Everything began when Musk, who owns X, answered a tweet about Meta planning to deliver another Twitter rival called Strings. He took a dig about the world turning out to be "solely powerless to resist Zuck with no different choices" — however at that point one Twitter client facetiously cautioned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu preparing.

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