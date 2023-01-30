A powerful bomb exploded at a mosque in the city of Peshawar in the northwest part of Pakistan, killing over two dozen people and injuring over 100.



After the Zuhr prayers in the mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar, a powerful explosion occurred around 1.40 p.m.



After the explosion, one section of the mosque is said to have collapsed, trapping many people beneath the rubble.

According to reports, it was a suicide attack in which the suspect blew himself up while sitting in the front row of the prayer service.



A spokesperson for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRC) claimed that the injured are being transferred to the hospital.



In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off and declared an emergency.



According to Dawn, the number of people killed in the suicide attack that occurred on Monday in a mosque at the

Police Lines area of Peshawar, Pakistan, has increased to 28.



Confirming the same, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood stated that a rescue effort was ongoing within the mosque.



"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities. The blast-related injuries are said to be critically ill, according to reports.



The terrorist suicide attack in a Peshawar mosque has been condemned by Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan. He advocated for better intelligence and police equipment.

"Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families.

It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism," Khan wrote in a tweet.





Also read : Khalistani supports clash with Indians in Australia, two held