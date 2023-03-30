A massive search operation has been initiated after a blast rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar area on March 30.

In the late evening hours of March 30, near BPP Sanyal, which is situated along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district, an explosion-like sound was reported, according to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh.

According to the official, the blast was audible inside the boundaries of the Hiranagar police station, which is located close to the international boundary in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region.

According to the reports, a police squad headed by SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh hurried to the spot as soon as they learned about the explosion and immediately began a search operation.