The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intervened in the case of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who was hospitalised in the United States following an accident. Officials are working with US authorities to expedite the visa process for her father, Tanaji Shinde, so he can travel to be with his daughter, sources confirmed.

Neelam Shinde, a student from Maharashtra’s Satara district, is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital. Concerned about the urgency of the situation, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the US to facilitate her father’s travel.

Sule took to social media to highlight the matter, urging authorities to assist in securing an emergency visa for Tanaji Shinde. Her appeal tagged key officials, including the MEA’s grievance redressal platform and the Indian Embassy in Washington.

Following the request, the MEA engaged with US counterparts to expedite the necessary formalities. While there has been no official statement on the timeline, efforts are underway to ensure the father can reach his daughter at the earliest.