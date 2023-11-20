A controversy has broken out after a video of a dance party on the premises of Kartarpur Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province surfaced on social media. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the Kartarpur Gurdwara administration of disrespecting the sentiments of the Sikhs over the organisation of the dance party.

He alleged that several attendees consumed meat and alcohol at the party and demanded strict action against them.

"The PMU Kartarpur Corridor committee in Narowal (in Pakistan), including the local Deputy Commissioner and DSP of Kartarpur Gurdwara administration, organised a dance party, and consumed alcohol and meat. Strict action should be taken against them. I condemn this act strongly and appeal to the Pakistan government to register a case against them and put them behind bars," said Sirsa.

The dance party was organised by Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex, on November 18. The party, which went on for three hours, was organised at a distance of 20 feet from the Darshani Deori of Shri Darbar Sahib.

The party began at 8 pm (local time) and was attended by more than 80 people from different communities, including Narowal Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Sharukh, District Police Officer Narowal and Head Granthi Gurdwara Kartarpur Giani Gobind Singh.

Several Sikh community members have expressed shock over the dance party being held at the sacred place where Guru Nanak Dev breathed his last. They were upset when they saw the video in which Giani Gobind Singh, wearing a yellow turban, is seated in the first row and enjoying the dancing by the guests at the party.

In the video, Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi is seen dancing to a song number along with the Narowal Deputy Commissioner.

Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh called the incident "unfortunate" and demanded the Pakistan government take action against the officials.

"The Pakistan government should know that Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is a place of worship for us. They should take action against those responsible," he told reporters.