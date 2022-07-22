The media delegation from Bangladesh successfully concluded their two-day-long visit to Assam.

The visit was part of the 'Familiarisation Programme' hosted by Ministry of External Affairs from July 14-21 to further strengthen the socio-economic and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh.

On the first day of the visit, the 19-member team led by Chief News Editor, Independent TV, Ashish Ghosh Saikat met the Director of IIT Guwahati, Dr. T.G. Sitharam wherein various matters related to Technical Education, Drone Technology, Flood Mitigation amongst others were discussed.

Further, the team also explored the campus and the laboratories where they had engaging sessions with the students as well faculty members. An informative session was held with the team by Executive Director, Wasbir Hussain of the Centre for Development and Peace Studies during the team’s visit.

The team was accorded a warm welcome at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Guwahati by Managing Director, Bhakar Jyoti Phukan.

The visit concluded successfully with the team calling upon Minister for Environment and Forests and Act East Policy Affairs etc, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Chief Secretary, Jishnu Barua at Janata Bhawan, Dispur. During the hour-long meeting, Minister Patowary highlighted about the continued efforts which are being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to strengthen the rail and air connectivity between Assam and Dhaka. Also present during the meeting was Commissioner and Secretary, IPRD, Diganta Barah.

On day two, the team took a tour of Kamakya Temple and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra.