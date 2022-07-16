Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died of accidental blunt impact injuries of the torso, the New York City medical examiner's office reported Friday. The news comes a day after police said the 73-year-old was found dead in her home.

The medical examiner did not provide any additional information about her death.

Donald Trump announced her death on Thursday, calling her a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He said her “pride and joy" were the couple’s three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump was the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr.

She was married to Trump from 1977 until their divorce in 1992, when she became known for her own lines of fashion jewelry, clothing and beauty products.

Ivana was a model from the Czech Republic living in New York City when she met Trump. She wrote about meeting him, "So I turn around. And there is a blond, blue-eyed guy. And he said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. My name is Donald Trump. And I can see the girls, you are looking for a table.'

Throughout the ’80s, the Trumps were one of New York’s highest-profile couples, their extravagant lifestyle exemplifying the flashy excesses of the decade.

Their power and celebrity grew as Donald Trump’s property business soared, with Ivana Trump taking on number of key roles in the business.

Their high-profile split, rumored to have been caused in part by Donald Trump’s affair with actress Marla Maples, provided juicy content for New York’s tabloids.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump divorced in the early ’90s and in 1993 the future president married Maples.

Ivana Trump went on to enjoy a successful business career of her own, developing clothing, jewelry and beauty products and penning a number of books.

She was married four times in her life, once before her marriage to Donald Trump and twice after.