Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, saw a significant drop in his net worth by approximately USD 3 billion in a single day due to the recent global outage affecting Meta's flagship platforms, Facebook and Instagram. According to report, his net worth decreased by USD 2.79 billion, settling at USD 176 billion. Despite this loss, Zuckerberg remains the world's fourth-richest individual.

The outage led to a 1.6 per cent decline in Meta's shares contributing to the reduction in Mark Zuckerberg's net worth. Meta's share price closed at USD 490.22 per share after the overnight trading session on Wall Street.

The global outage impacted users worldwide, causing difficulties in accessing Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Threads. Meta Quest users experienced login issues with their headsets and some YouTube users reported error messages. The outage lasted for approximately one hour before normal functionality was restored across all applications.

During the outage, users encountered "failure to load" error pages on Facebook and Instagram. Despite the errors some Instagram users could still view their existing stories. Notably many Facebook users were automatically logged out during the disruption.

Users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the outage, sharing their experiences of accessing the platform. Elon Musk, the owner of X, also seized the opportunity to mock Meta during this time.

In summary, the global outage had financial repercussions for Mark Zuckerberg, impacting Meta's share prices and resulting in a notable decline in his net worth. The disruption affected users worldwide, prompting them to share their experiences on social media platforms.