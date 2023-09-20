Just days after the mysterious "non-human-like" bodies made headlines in the Mexican Congress, a team of Mexican doctors embarked on a quest to unravel the secrets hidden within these enigmatic remains.

The astonishing revelation of these remains took place in Mexico's congress last week, setting off a whirlwind of speculation and fascination. The captivating findings were unveiled during a livestream hosted on Jaime Maussan's YouTube channel at the Noor Clinic.

A group of dedicated scientists initiated a battery of examinations on two specimens, poised to challenge prior assumptions about their origins. Jose Zalce Benitez, the director of the Health Sciences Research Institute in the secretary of the Mexican navy's office, disclosed a startling revelation - there was absolutely no evidence of manipulation or artificial assembly of the peculiar skulls.

This startling lack of artificial alteration strongly suggests that these remains were not crafted by human hands, as reported by the New York Post. The mystery deepened as Benitez and his team unearthed a revelation: one of the specimens was not merely a lifeless relic but appeared to be "alive, intact, biological, and in gestation." This remarkable conclusion was drawn from the presence of substantial masses within the extraterrestrial's abdomen, akin to what could be interpreted as eggs.

Benitez left the world pondering the perplexing question when he declared, "Based on the DNA tests, which were compared with more than one million species, they are not related to what is known or described up to this moment by science or by human knowledge." The mystery surrounding the origins of these specimens thickened with each revelation.

Last week, investigative journalist Jose Jaime Maussan astounded the world when he unveiled two containers, each harboring what he and many others believe to be "non-human beings entirely unrelated to our earthly evolution." These desiccated bodies, distinguished by their shrunken and distorted heads, left spectators spellbound and ignited a viral frenzy across social media.

Despite the captivating nature of these discoveries, Maussan remains cautious, warning against prematurely labeling them as "extraterrestrials." He stresses the imperative need for further DNA analysis to confirm their non-human origins and ascertain whether any comparable entities exist on our home planet.