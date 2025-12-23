Mexican Navy aircraft crashes near Galveston, at least five dead

A small aircraft operated by the Mexican Navy crashed near Galveston, Texas, while carrying a young medical patient and seven others, killing at least five people and prompting an extensive search and rescue operation along the coast, authorities said.

The Mexican Navy confirmed that eight people were on board the aircraft—four naval officers and four civilians, including a child. Officials have not yet clarified which of the passengers are among the deceased. Two of those on board were reportedly associated with the Michou and Mau Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides support to severely burned children in Mexico.

The US Coast Guard said that five bodies have been recovered so far, while search operations continue in coordination with local and federal agencies. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to officials, the aircraft went down near the base of a causeway close to Galveston, approximately 50 miles southeast of Houston. The Mexican Navy stated that the plane was conducting a medical mission when it suffered an “accident” and assured that a full inquiry would be carried out. The Navy also said its personnel are working closely with US authorities in the ongoing search and recovery efforts.

Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have reached the crash site, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has deployed its dive team, crime scene unit, drone squad, and patrol officers to assist in the operation.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency responders to carry out their duties safely.

Galveston, a popular island destination, has been experiencing dense fog for several days. A National Weather Service meteorologist said visibility dropped to about half a mile around 2:30 pm on Monday. Foggy conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning, although officials have not yet confirmed whether weather conditions contributed to the crash.