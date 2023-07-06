27 people including an infant died while 17 others were severely injured after a bus fell into a ravine while on its way to Yosondua from Mexico City on July 5.

According to a report, the bus drove off the road and fell into a ravine that was more than ten meters deep. The accident took place in the town of Magdalena Penasco.

Following the mishap, the personnel from Tlaxiaco Civil Protection reached the scene to shift the injured to the Magdalena Penasco town, where residents, city council personnel, as well as private ambulances, rushed the injured to take them to Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social (IMSS) clinic.

But due to the lack of health personnel, help was requested from all the doctors residing in the town to treat the injured. Cranes were used to remove the bus and sheets were brought to handle the bodies.

According to the initial reports, 25 people were informed dead while 17 others were thought to be injured.

However, two more people succumbed to their injuries later on.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am, according to the sources.

13 women and 13 men and a one-year-old baby were among the dead.

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