In a span of two weeks, at least 100 people have died in Mexico due to extreme heat as temperature soared beyond 50 degree Celsius in several parts of the country.



Classes in schools and colleges were suspended in the country following the three-week-long heat wave in the month.

The majority of the deaths took place in the week of June 18-24, according to a report on maximum temperatures by the ministry. However, in the same period of time in the previous year only one heat-related death was registered.

All the deaths, which took place during this time, were attributed to heat stroke with few others due to dehydration.

64 percent of the deaths were recorded in the northern state of Nuevo Leon bordering Texas. Other deaths took place in neighboring Tamaulipas and Veracruz on the Gulf coast.

However, the temperature has dipped in recent days due to the much-needed downpour.

In spite of that, some northern cities are still witnessing high temperatures, namely in the state of Sonora, the town of Aconchi, which saw highs of 49 degree Celsius on June 28.

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