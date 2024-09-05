French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier as the new Prime Minister of France, the Elysee Palace announced on September 5. This move aims to stabilise the political situation in France following a period of considerable unrest.

Barnier, known for his role as the chief Brexit negotiator, takes office after an extensive consultation process. The Elysee Palace emphasised that the president's decision seeks to ensure a stable and unifying government.

Barnier’s previous experience includes leading the Brexit task force since 2016 and holding various ministerial and European commissioner positions.

Despite his prominent role in Brussels, Barnier is less known within France and represents the conservative Les Republicains party. His appointment comes at a critical time as France faces a hung parliament following recent snap elections, where no party secured a clear majority.

Macron’s choice of Barnier, instead of the New Popular Front’s candidate Lucie Castets, highlights the need for experienced leadership in these challenging times.

Barnier now faces the complex task of forming a government that can effectively navigate the fractured legislature and address the nation’s pressing issues.