Myanmar junta has extended the military rule in the country for another six months, the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) announced on February 1.



The decision was made on February 1 and announced on February 2 on junta-controlled media. The announcement was made by ex-general Myint Swe, who heads the military-dominated NDSC as the regime’s acting president.

The resistance against the regime has hampered efforts to hold a general election this year, with leaders of the junta referring the situation as "extraordinary".

The resistance attacks on census takers make it difficult for the regime to compile accurate voter lists, according to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who also claimed widespread fraud in the 2020 general election.

Min Aung Hlaing informed the meeting that voting is impossible in more than half of some regions and states, despite the fact that at least 50 percent of lawmakers in regional and state parliaments must be elected.

The NDSC's extension of emergency complied with the military-drafted 2008 Constitution, according to the Constitutional Tribunal.

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the coup against the government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), which claimed voting fraud in the NLD's landslide victory in the 2020 election.

The regime faces unwavering armed resistance and is not in control of the country.



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