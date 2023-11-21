The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Indian residing in Myanmar. The advisory, shared by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X, has advised Indian in Myanmar to avoid any non-essential travel.

The travel advisory reads, "In view of the evolving security situation in Myanmar, all Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those already living in Myanmar are advised to take precaution and avoid travel to the regions affected by violence. Inter-state travel by road should also be avoided."

Indians residing in Myanmar have also been asked to register with the Embassy of India in Yangon. The forms for registration have been made available at the MEA website. The MEA website says here that registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises.

The MEA has instructed Indians in Myanmar to download and fill out a registration form available on the MEA website and send its hard and soft copies to the embassy in Yangon.

It has also asked for two colour passport-size photographs of each member of the family. The MEA has also asked for one copy of each of the Passport's first page, last page and current visa page and the passport of each individual for verification purposes.

Earlier too in situations like the the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas war, India-Canada tensions, and Sudan conflict, the MEA had issued similar notifications and asked its nationals to fill out the emergency form so that the respective embassies could reach out in case of evacuation operations.

India had recently expressed deep concern at fighting between Myanmar’s rebel groups and government forces close to the country’s border in the Chin state, resulting in a refugee influx into Mizoram. India in the meantime has pushed for a cessation of violence and a constructive dialogue between the military junta and the rebel groups.

