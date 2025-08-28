Minneapolis school shooting leaves two children dead, 17 injured at Catholic Mass

A deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children on August 27, with 17 others wounded during a Mass service attended by students and parishioners.

The gunman, 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire through stained-glass windows of the church as children attended their first week of classes. Westman, a 2017 graduate of the school who previously went by Robert before transitioning, died by suicide behind the church after the attack.

Among the wounded, 14 were children aged 6 to 15, all expected to survive despite some suffering severe injuries. Three elderly parishioners in their 80s were also hurt in the rampage. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described injuries ranging from grazing wounds to life-threatening trauma.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the attack as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crimes targeting Catholics. Investigators are analyzing a manifesto Westman posted on YouTube containing what officials called "disturbing writings" before the platform removed the content.

Evidence recovered from the scene has raised concerns about the shooter's motivations. Conservative activist Laura Loomer shared images on social media showing hateful messages scrawled on the weapons, including anti-Semitic phrases and inflammatory statements targeting multiple religious and ethnic groups.

Three firearms used in the attack were legally purchased by Westman, who had recently obtained a permit to buy weapons, according to police. Minnesota law requires permits for both purchasing and carrying firearms in public.

The tragedy has reignited discussions about identifying potential threats before they materialize. First Lady Melania Trump emphasised the importance of recognising warning signs, noting that concerning behaviors and online threats often precede such violent acts.

Police believe Westman acted alone and had no prior criminal history. The investigation continues as the community grapples with the loss of two young lives and the trauma inflicted on survivors during what should have been a peaceful religious service.