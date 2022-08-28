Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old girl from London made history by becoming the first woman to ever walk the ramp without wearing makeup.

Melisa is the first contestant ever in the 94-year history of the beauty competition to go makeup free for promoting natural beauty.

She said that she wants to inspire young girls and women to accept their natural beauty by giving up makeup. She impressed the judges with her unaltered beauty in the semi-finals, and she eagerly expects to do the same in the finals.

She also won in the "Bare Face" round in 2019. It encourages women to show us who they are without having to hide behind makeup and filters on social media, according to organizer Angie Beasley, who spoke about her bold decision.

She said, "This is the first semi-final I've seen a woman compete in without any makeup, and she stated she felt empowered against all the other contestants.”

On October 17, she will compete with 40 other women for the Miss England crown.