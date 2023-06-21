Canadian military surveillance stated that it has been able to detect underwater noises, days after a submarine went missing that was carrying five passengers to see the Titanic wrecked underwater.

With this development, there is a slight ray of hope in the rescue operation that has begun on June 19.

According to reports, the teams heard “banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes”. However, no official confirmation has been released regarding the same, yet.

If the submersible named “Titan” is still functioning, then it would only be having oxygen of a day’s worth, and the depth has been estimated to be about 12,500 feet below the surface.

The five passengers who were aboard the submersible are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition, and his passengers are British adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani father-son-duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet. Newly uncovered allegations also suggest there had been significant warnings made about the vessel’s safety prior to its disappearance.

The submersible craft carrying five people in the area of the Titanic wreck had gone missing on June 18, in the North Atlantic.

The search and rescue team has set off an operation by the US Coast Guard to trace the missing submarine craft that has been going on since June 19.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel lost contact with the Canadian research ship MV Polar Prince during a dive about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass on the morning of June 18.

Also read: Submarine carrying tourists to see Titanic wreckage goes missing