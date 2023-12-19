On December 18, 2023, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck the mountainous region of northwestern China, causing significant loss of life and injury.

The tremor, which occurred just before midnight, was centered in Gansu's Jishishan county, near the border with Qinghai province, approximately 1,300 kilometers southwest of Beijing.

The impact of the quake was severe, with at least 111 people confirmed dead and more than 230 injured. The provinces of Gansu and Qinghai were the hardest hit, with reports indicating that 100 fatalities occurred in Gansu and an additional 11 in Qinghai. Injuries were widespread, with at least 140 people hurt in Qinghai and another 96 in Gansu.



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Search and rescue operations were promptly initiated as the affected areas grappled with the aftermath, which included damaged houses and infrastructure. Power and communication lines were knocked out, complicating the efforts of emergency services. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake's magnitude at 5.9, slightly lower than the 6.2 magnitude reported by Chinese state media.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu, where university students were seen evacuating their dormitories for safety. The Chinese government responded quickly, dispatching tents, folding beds, and quilts to support those displaced by the disaster. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimize casualties.

This natural disaster is a stark reminder of the seismic activity that frequently affects the mountainous western regions of China, which form the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.

The country has a history of deadly earthquakes, including the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, which claimed nearly 90,000 lives. The recent quake in Gansu adds to this tragic history, prompting renewed focus on earthquake preparedness and response in the region.