Hundreds of terrified tourists have fled from dream holidays in southern Portugal after wildfires continue to rage out of control.

More than 800 firefighters struggled to contain the wildfire that has been raging for past few days, forcing residents and tourists to flee from the country.

The huge blaze has destroyed thousands of hectares of land in Odemira, under Alentejo, since the calamity began on Saturday. It has now spread south towards the Algarve, forcing 1400 residents to flee. Several tourists have already fled the area as the wildfire continues to spread further.

Several firefighters are on ground trying to control the blaze that has triggered high temperatures in the nearby area with temperature touch 40C and solid breezes. Satellite photographs showed gigantic measures of smoke surging from the areas.

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