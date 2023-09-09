Several buildings reduced to rubble and dust after a severe quake struck Morocco on September 8 killing at least 632 people. Major damages were reported from the historic city of Marrakech to villages in the Atlas Mountains.

The casualty figures continue to rise as the extent of the devastation becomes clearer in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Terrifying videos surfaced on the internet providing a glimpse ito the chaos and commotion that unfolded during the devastating Morocco earthquake.

Updated interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed 632 people, more than half of them in Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces. The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir, and the Casablanca area.

The earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since a 2004 tremor near Al Hoceima in the northern Rif mountains killed over 600 people.

Also read : At least 296 killed after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco