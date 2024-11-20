Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita extended gratitude to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Kshenuka Senewiratne for her role in bolstering India-Sri Lanka relations during her farewell meeting.

Highlighting the importance of her contribution, Margherita acknowledged her efforts in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

India and Sri Lanka share a longstanding partnership that spans connectivity, education, agriculture, energy, and culture. Over recent years, this relationship has seen significant growth, marked by high-level exchanges and collaborative projects.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka last month further reinforced India’s commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) framework.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is undergoing a political transformation. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s leftist coalition secured a sweeping two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections, enabling his administration to implement critical austerity measures amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges. With the mandate, Dissanayake aims to address Sri Lanka’s pressing economic crisis and fulfill his reform promises.

India continues to emphasise development assistance for Sri Lanka, aligning projects with Colombo’s priorities. The evolving partnership reflects the growing strategic and regional significance of India-Sri Lanka relations.