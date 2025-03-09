Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita engaged in discussions with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke, focusing on enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Margherita, in a statement on social media, described the meeting as productive and highlighted efforts to expand India-Nicaragua relations.

The visit marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever ministerial-level trip to Nicaragua by a representative from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Margherita emphasised India's commitment to strengthening ties with the Central American nation and fostering deeper collaboration in key sectors.

During his stay in Nicaragua, Margherita met with the Indian community in Managua, where he was welcomed with traditional Indian customs, including 'aarti' and 'tilak.' Expressing his appreciation, he noted that around 50 Indian nationals residing in Nicaragua continue to represent India's cultural heritage abroad.

Margherita’s visit to Nicaragua is part of a broader diplomatic tour covering four nations, including Uruguay and the Bahamas. The tour includes meetings with foreign ministers, interactions with business and political leaders, and visits to bilateral development partnership projects.

Earlier, while in Barbados, Margherita engaged with renowned cricketers Desmond Haynes, Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge, and Joel Garner, acknowledging cricket as a shared passion that strengthens ties between India and the Caribbean nation.

He also met with the Indian diaspora in Bridgetown, recognising their role in preserving Indian culture and enhancing bilateral relations.