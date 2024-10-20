Pabitra Margherita, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, represented the nation at the inauguration ceremony of Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming on Sunday, October 20. The event coincides with a significant milestone in India-Indonesia relations, as 2024 marks 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Prabowo, who previously served as defence minister under former President Joko Widodo, secured a decisive victory in the February 14 presidential elections with 59% of the vote. He and Gibran Rakabuming, son of the outgoing president, are poised to continue Widodo's development initiatives and policy measures.

During his visit, Margherita paid respects at Indonesia's National Monument, a symbol of the country's struggle for independence against Dutch colonial rule. He also engaged with Indian business leaders operating in Indonesia, discussing ongoing investment projects and highlighting Indonesia's position as India's second-largest trade partner in ASEAN.

The diplomatic relationship between India and Indonesia spans two millennia, with shared experiences in the struggle against colonialism, democratic traditions, and cultural pluralism. Both nations have been allies since the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1960s, with Indonesia playing a crucial role in India's current Act East policy.

Trade between the two countries has flourished, surpassing $35 billion, making Indonesia India's largest trade partner within ASEAN. Margherita's participation in the inauguration ceremony underlines India's commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Indonesia.

This visit is part of Margherita's broader tour of Global South nations, including recent stops in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, and Mexico.