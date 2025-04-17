Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will head India’s delegation at the upcoming Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in Kuala Lumpur on April 18–19. His participation marks a significant diplomatic and promotional effort as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.

The MATTA Fair is one of Southeast Asia’s largest travel trade events, and India’s presence this year carries added weight. “The year 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism,” the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed, emphasising the strategic importance of regional tourism collaboration.

Margherita’s role in leading the delegation highlights the government’s focused effort to place the North-East region on the international tourism map. “The event will showcase India's tourism potential with special focus on North-East India,” the ministry noted, underlining the region’s cultural richness and untapped travel opportunities.

The programme is being organised in partnership with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and supported by the ASEAN-India Fund. Stakeholders from across the tourism sector — including operators, professionals, and officials — will join the delegation to engage with their Southeast Asian counterparts.

Beyond the main fair, Margherita is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with top business figures and interact with members of the Indian community in Malaysia. These engagements are aimed at strengthening both economic and cultural ties.

MATTA, which represents nearly 3,000 travel-related organisations, plays a key role in shaping Malaysia’s tourism policy and industry practices. The event draws significant attention across ASEAN and is seen as a prime platform for countries to pitch their travel offerings to both trade professionals and the general public.

Margherita’s leadership of the delegation reinforces his rising profile in India’s external affairs strategy and signals the government’s prioritisation of tourism as a tool for diplomacy and regional integration.