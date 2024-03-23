The Kremlin has announced the arrest of 11 individuals, including four suspected 'terrorists', in relation to a mass shooting incident that resulted in 93 fatalities in a concert hall near Moscow. Alexander Bortnikov, the chief of FSB security service, reported to President Vladimir Putin that the detainees include 'four terrorists'. Efforts are ongoing to identify their accomplices.

The deadly incident occurred at Crocus City Hall, a theatre in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, where gunmen in camouflage opened fire, injuring 145 people. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that at least five gunmen initiated the attack, causing a massive blaze.

The attack happened just prior to a sold-out show by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic. ISIS-K, an offshoot of the Islamic State group, has claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media statement.

Moscow Governor Andrey Borobyov reported on Telegram that the fire at the concert hall had been largely doused by Saturday morning. He also mentioned the establishment of a task force to handle the repercussions of the attack.

Russian officials declared a boost in security measures at Moscow's airports and railway stations. In response to the situation, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called off all mass gatherings planned for the weekend.

Also read: ISIS claims responsibility for concert terror attack near Moscow that killed 60