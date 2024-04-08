Mozambique: Over 90 fleeing from cholera outbreak die after ferry sinks
In videos that were posted on X showed many bodies lying on a beach and some people carrying the bodies of children.
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More than 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, with five rescued from among the nearly 130 believed to have been on board.
According to reports, they were fleeing a cholera outbreak. Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers and therefore, ended up sinking.
In videos that were posted on X showed many bodies lying on a beach and some people carrying the bodies of children.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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