Amid growing political unrest, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has firmly dispelled rumours regarding his resignation or departure from the country. In an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council held on Friday, the interim leadership reiterated its dedication to fulfilling its core responsibilities of overseeing elections, implementing reforms, and ensuring justice.

The meeting, convened after the National Economic Council session, took place at the Planning Commission in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. It was chaired by Chief Adviser Yunus and attended by key members of the interim administration.

According to an official statement released following the session, the Advisory Council expressed concern over the disruption of the country’s administrative environment. It blamed politically motivated rhetoric, unfounded demands, and extra-judicial programs for creating confusion and public distrust during a crucial transitional phase.

“The interim government will take into account the views of all political parties and will clearly communicate its position on the relevant matters,” the statement read.

The Council also emphasized the importance of national unity during this sensitive period, warning that failure to maintain stability could pave the way for authoritarianism. “Greater unity is essential to uphold the nation’s stability, ensure a fair electoral process, promote justice, and safeguard the reform agenda,” it added.

The interim government, according to the statement, remains committed to engaging with all political stakeholders and upholding the principles of democracy.