Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's political entity, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), has announced its participation in the upcoming general elections, fielding candidates for every national and provincial assembly constituency across Pakistan. The elections are scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed, is set to contest from the National Assembly's constituency NA-127 in Lahore. PMML's central president, Khalid Masood Sindhu, is challenging former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in NA-130.

Despite Hafiz Saeed's incarceration since July 2019 on charges unrelated to the 26/11 attacks, his influence persists, evident in PMML's active participation in the electoral process. The party's electoral symbol is the chair.

In April 2022, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 33 years in jail for "financing terrorism." The UN and EU have designated him a terrorist, yet he was neither charged nor extradited for nearly two decades.

PMML, previously known as Milli Muslim League, was the political face of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa in the 2018 general elections. However, it failed to secure significant results. The party emerged after the government banned Milli League.

PMML's spokesperson, Tabish Qayyum, stated that the party had fielded candidates for all National Assembly and provincial seats nationwide, leaving no seat uncontested. However, he expressed openness to seat adjustments if necessary.

Senior figures in PMML, including Faisal Nadeem, AR Naqvi, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Khalid Naik Gujjar, and Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi, are contesting from various constituencies.

As the nomination deadline ended, over 600 candidates filed papers for Lahore's 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial constituencies. Notable names include Atta Tarar, Ijaz Buttar, Asif Hashmi, Hamza Shehbaz, Muhammad Madni, Maryam Nawaz, Aleem Khan, Hafiz Rauf, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Imran Khan, Sardar Latif Khosa, Azhar Siddique, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq, and Liaqat Baloch.