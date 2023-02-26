Hong Kong police have charged three people in connection with the murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, whose dismembered legs were found in a refrigerator in a house on the outskirts of the city, along with tools used for dismembering bodies. The police discovered portions of Choi's body on February 24 but have yet to locate her head, torso, and hands. In addition, a meat slicer and an electric saw were found at the scene in the financial hub's rural Tai Po district, according to a police statement.

The brutal killing of the local influencer has captivated the attention of local tabloids, as authorities continue to search for the remaining parts of her body, including with drones and an abseiling team. The police have arrested four people in connection with the case, but have not yet identified them by name. Three of them have been charged and are set to appear in a local court on Monday.

According to a local broadcaster, TVB, Choi's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was arrested on Saturday, but has not yet been charged. Her former father-in-law and his brother have been charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law was arrested and charged with obstructing the case.

Choi disappeared on February 21 and was last seen in the Tai Po district, where she was ultimately found, according to the police.

Choi was a local influencer and had recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine. Her murder has sent shockwaves through the local community, and the police have vowed to bring those responsible to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Earlier on February 20 in Assam, Guwahati Police said that A 32-year-old gym instructor in Assam's Guwahati allegedly murdered her mother-in-law and her husband separately in the months of July and August last year.

The accused, Bandana Kalita, allegedly committed the crime with the help of two male accomplices, Dhanti Deka, a taxi driver, and Arup Deka, a vegetable seller. They reportedly chopped up the bodies of the deceased and dumped them in the hills of neighbouring Meghalaya.

Bandana then filed a missing complaint with Noonmati Police Station on 29 August last year, to mislead the police. The investigation, however, led to the arrest of Bandana and her associates recently, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that Bandana allegedly killed her mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, 62, at her house in the city's Chandmari area on the evening of 26 July last year, with the help of Arup.

The police said she then allegedly killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey at his house in the Narengi area and chopped his body into pieces on the night of 17 August last year.