Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will bring back two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) after their return was delayed due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule. His post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Biden administration had "left them there so long," sparking political controversy.

The astronauts, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams, have been on the ISS since June 2024. They were originally supposed to return after 10 days but remained in orbit due to technical issues with Starliner, including propellant leaks and propulsion system malfunctions. NASA extended their stay, citing safety assessments and crew rotation schedules.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in, calling the situation "abandonment" and urging Musk to bring them home. Musk responded by confirming SpaceX would do so, reinforcing criticism of the Biden administration.

Despite the political rhetoric, NASA has made it clear that the astronauts were never in danger. Since September 2024, two open seats on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have been reserved for them, and they are scheduled to return with the Crew 9 mission in late March 2025.

An early return, as Musk hinted, could disrupt ISS operations by reducing the number of U.S. crew members handling critical research. NASA is also coordinating Crew 10’s arrival, which could be delayed by logistical challenges, including capsule availability.

While Musk’s comments suggest urgency, NASA maintains that the astronauts’ return remains on schedule, and no immediate action is necessary.