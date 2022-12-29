An unprovoked regime airstrike killed four civilians and injured several others in Saw township, Myanmar on December 28. There have been no recent reports of fighting in the area between regime troops and People's Defense Forces.

According to witnesses, a fighter jet appeared in the sky over Nyaung Kan village on Monday, December 26 afternoon and fired for 10 minutes.

A 66-year-old mother and her two sons in their early 40s were killed on the spot, while another villager died as a result of the attack's injuries.

The airstrike also injured seven other village residents and destroyed three houses.

According to the Yaw Light Beam, a local news organisation, residents claimed they were unaware of the warplane's approach before it attacked. The only thing that let them know it was there was the sound of an explosion when it opened fire on the settlement.

The Yaw ethnic heartland of Gangaw, Kyaw, Tilin, and Saw townships in Magwe Region, a stronghold of the resistance, is home to Nyaung Kan village, which is situated 29 kilometres from Saw Town.

Between October of last year and September of 2022, regime troops launched 268 airstrikes in 12 different parts of the nation. According to the parallel civilian National Unity Government, 190 airstrikes on civilian targets and 78 on military targets were conducted of these (NUG).

This year, airstrikes by the regime have resulted in 155 civilian deaths, including women and children, and 187 injuries.

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