Two people have been reported dead in Bangkok after back-to-back earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on March 28. Strong tremors jolted Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Meghalaya and several northeastern states also felt aftershocks, recorded at a magnitude of 4.

The iconic Ava Bridge in Myanmar's Mandalay collapsed into the Irrawaddy River due to the massive quakes, whose epicentre was near Sagaing.

Such was the impact of the earthquake that a high-rise collapsed in Chatuchak district in Bangkok, around 900 km away, killing two labourers. Around 30 others are still trapped. The tremors forced people to run out of their homes, and sent water sloshing out of pools from high-rises.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the Thai capital.

In Bangkok, a high-rise building under construction in Chatuchak district collapsed due to the quake. Several buildings were evacuated and businesses closed for the day. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties in the Thai capital.

Some metro and rail services were also suspended in Bangkok.

"I was sleeping in the house, and then I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," a resident of Thailand's Chiang Mai told AFP.

Terrifying videos that flooded X showed buildings and malls shaking violently and people running out onto the streets in panic.

Another video showed water from an infinity pool splashing over the edge of a skyscraper. Another showed an under-construction high-rise collapsing entirely, leaving a massive plume of smoke.

This is a developing story.