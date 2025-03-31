The death toll from the devastating March 28 earthquake in Myanmar has surged to 2,056, with over 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 still missing, according to a statement from the country’s ruling junta, as reported by AFP on Monday.

Rescue teams are tirelessly working through the rubble of collapsed buildings, searching for survivors as Myanmar’s military government declared a week-long national mourning in memory of the victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The powerful quake struck near Mandalay, causing widespread devastation and tremors felt as far as Thailand, including Bangkok.

Amid the tragedy, a ray of hope emerged when a woman was pulled alive from the debris of the Great Wall Hotel in Mandalay, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar. The rescued woman is reportedly in stable condition, offering a rare moment of relief for rescue workers racing against time to locate more survivors.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, Thailand, emergency crews resumed their desperate search for 76 missing people believed to be trapped under the collapsed skyscraper construction site. As the operation entered its third day, fears mounted that more fatalities would be discovered, potentially increasing Thailand’s death toll, which stood at 18 on Sunday.