The death toll from the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 has risen to 3,145, according to the latest update from the military-led government.

Search and rescue teams have recovered more bodies, while humanitarian organizations are racing against time to provide survivors with medical aid and shelter.

At a meeting in Naypyitaw, Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn reported that the earthquake left 4,589 people injured, while 221 others remain missing, as per state broadcaster MRTV.



The earthquake’s epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, causing thousands of buildings to collapse, roads to buckle, and bridges to be destroyed across multiple regions.

Local media have reported significantly higher casualty figures than official estimates, raising concerns that the actual number of deaths and injuries may increase further. With telecommunications severely disrupted and many areas still inaccessible, officials expect the toll to rise as more information emerges.



According to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the earthquake and its aftershocks have impacted over 17 million people across 57 of Myanmar’s 330 townships. Among them, more than 9 million people have been severely affected.

In response to the crisis, a mobile hospital from India and a joint Russian-Belarusian medical unit have been deployed in Mandalay to provide urgent medical assistance.

With many homes destroyed and ongoing aftershocks causing fear of further collapses, thousands have been left homeless. Many others are choosing to stay outdoors for safety. Relief workers in Naypyitaw are laboring under extreme heat to set up large tents in open fields to provide temporary shelter to the displaced populations.

Authorities and humanitarian organizations continue to coordinate relief efforts, urging international assistance as Myanmar faces one of its worst natural disasters in recent years.