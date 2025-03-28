A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, has left at least 144 people dead and over 730 injured in Myanmar, with the toll expected to rise as authorities struggle to access remote areas.

The tremors, which struck near Mandalay, also caused destruction in Thailand, where eight people died after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, trapping over 117 workers.

Myanmar in Crisis: Bridges Collapse, Cities in Ruins

Myanmar's military government has declared a state of emergency in six regions, including Sagaing, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw, as rescue efforts continue. Buildings in five cities and towns have collapsed, along with two major bridges on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway.

The iconic Ava Bridge, a 90-year-old landmark in Mandalay, fell into the Irrawaddy River, while historic structures such as the Mandalay Palace clock tower have been severely damaged.

A Red Cross official warned that large-scale dams in Myanmar could be at risk, raising fears of further devastation. With key roads and bridges destroyed, thousands of internally displaced people are stranded, making rescue operations increasingly difficult.



Also Read: Myanmar earthquake: NCS Director warns of more aftershocks, explains Sagaing Fault’s impact

Thailand Shaken: Skyscraper Collapse Traps Over 100

In Bangkok, panic gripped the city as an under-construction skyscraper crumbled, killing at least eight people and leaving 117 trapped under the rubble. A massive rescue operation is underway. Metro services were disrupted, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended all trading.

Tremors were felt as far as Bangladesh, China’s Yunnan province, and eastern India, including Kolkata, Imphal, and Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in these areas.

India Extends Support

Expressing concern over the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India stands ready to provide all possible assistance to Myanmar and Thailand. The Ministry of External Affairs has been directed to remain in touch with both governments for coordinated relief efforts.

As aftershocks continue and rescue operations remain challenging, Myanmar faces an escalating humanitarian crisis, with fears that the death toll could rise significantly in the coming days.