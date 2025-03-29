A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, leaving at least 694 dead and nearly 1,600 injured on March 28. The death toll is feared to rise significantly, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) warning that casualties could exceed 10,000.

Rescue operations are underway, with emergency responders digging through the rubble with bare hands, searching for survivors. The earthquake’s impact was so intense that it was felt as far as Bangkok, 900 kilometers away, causing the collapse of several bridges and iconic structures.

The Myanmar government has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the worst-hit regions and has formally sought international assistance. In response, the United Nations allocated $5 million to initiate relief efforts. The earthquake has worsened Myanmar’s already fragile situation, with severe power and water shortages reported.

In a rare global appeal, Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has opened the doors for foreign aid, urging countries and organizations worldwide to assist in relief efforts.

China and Russia have already dispatched aid and rescue teams, while India has sent humanitarian aid to support the crisis-hit nation. The situation remains dire as aftershocks and widespread destruction continue to challenge rescue and relief efforts.