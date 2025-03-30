The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar two days ago released energy comparable to more than 300 atomic bombs, a geologist told CNN, further warning against ongoing aftershocks.

Geologist Jess Phoenix said, "The force released by such an earthquake is equal to about 334 atomic bombs."

While the death toll has surpassed 1,600, the US Geological Survey has estimated that fatalities could exceed 10,000 based on earlier projections.

The earthquake, with its epicentre in Mandalay city struck at midday at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Phoenix noted that Myanmar's ongoing civil war and communication blackout are hindering the outside world from grasping the full extent of the disaster.

Phoenix also warned that Myanmar's catastrophe will only worsen due to the country's ongoing civil war. The conflict, combined with a communication blackout, is obstructing the outside world from grasping the full impact of the earthquake.

After PM Modi declared that India is ready to offer assistance, India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, including solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft.

Calling it 'Operation Brahma,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake."

The Thai government declared a state of emergency in the capital, Bangkok. At least 10 people have died, and 100 construction workers went missing after an unfinished skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok on Friday.

Rescue teams are tirelessly conducting operations, with emergency responders digging through the rubble with their bare hands, searching for survivors.

The Myanmar government has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the worst-hit regions and has formally sought international assistance. In response, the United Nations allocated $5 million to initiate relief efforts. The earthquake has worsened Myanmar’s already fragile situation, with severe power and water shortages reported.

In a rare global appeal, Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has opened the doors for foreign aid, urging countries and organizations worldwide to assist in relief efforts.