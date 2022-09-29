A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case on September 29, 2022 and sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison for violating an official secrets law, a legal official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the issue publicly, stated that Suu Kyi was given a three-year term after being tried and found guilty with Turnell under the Secrets Act.

Three other Suu Kyi cabinet members were convicted guilty and each received a three-year prison term.

Turnell, an associate professor of economics at Macquarie University in Sydney, has advised Suu Kyi, who was imprisoned when the army overthrew her elected government in 2021. Five days later, while he awaited a ride to the airport, he was detained.

Although state television reported last year that Turnell had access to confidential state financial information and had attempted to leave the country, the specifics of the infraction have not been made public.

When they gave testimony in their defence in August, Turnell and Suu Kyi both refuted the accusations made in the case.

Suu Kyi has already received a 20-year prison term in connection with other trials that are thought to be an attempt to discredit her and prevent her from regaining power.

A gag order prohibited defence attorneys from disclosing anything, and the trial's sessions were all closed to the press and the general public.