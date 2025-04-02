Myanmar was struck by two earthquakes on April 1 - a magnitude 4.7 quake in the afternoon, followed by a magnitude 4.5 quake in the evening - according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The death toll has meanwhile surpassed 2,700, compounding a humanitarian crisis caused by a civil war.

Earlier, rescue workers saved a 63-year-old woman from the rubble of a building in Myanmar's capital on Tuesday, but hope was fading of finding many more survivors of the violent earthquake.

The fire department in Naypyitaw said the woman was successfully pulled from the rubble 91 hours after being buried when the building collapsed in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit midday Friday.

Experts say the likelihood of finding survivors drops dramatically after 72 hours.

A military government official told a forum in Naypyitaw, that 2,719 people have now been found dead, with 4,521 others injured and 441 missing, Myanmar’s Western News online portal reported.

Myanmar’s fire department said that 403 people have been rescued in Mandalay and 259 bodies have been found so far.