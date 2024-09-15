The death toll caused by Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar has hit at least 74, with 89 people missing, according to Myanmar’s state television.

Following flooding and landslides in the country, authorities fear that the number of casualties may be higher as there has been difficulties in compiling information.

The new official death toll announced by the country’s military government was more than double the 33 reported on September 13.

Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing more than 260 people and causing major damage.

It may be mentioned that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the ruling military council, said that Myanmar was requesting relief aid from foreign countries.

Nearly 240,000 people have been displaced, according to reports.

3.4 million displaced people were displaced in Myanmar at the beginning of September, according to the UN refugee agency, mostly because of war and unrest in recent years.

In Myanmar, low-lying areas in the central regions of Mandalay and Bago, as well as eastern Shan state and the country’s capital, Naypyitaw, have been inundated by water since Wednesday.

Min Aung Hlaing and other military officials inspected flooded areas and reviewed rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in Naypyitaw on Friday, the state-run Myanmar Alinn newspaper reported.

The exact extent of the damage still wasn’t clear, but there were fears that the death toll may rise sharply. Local news outlets reported more than 100 people missing.

Efforts to tally casualties and damage and provide relief are complicated. Myanmar is in a state of civil war that began in 2021, after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Independent analysts believe the military controls much less than half of the country’s territory.