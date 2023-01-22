Myanmar junta airstrike targeted the home and office of a Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) leader in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State, near the Thai border on January 21.

According to the reports, three fighters launched six explosives, wounding two fighters and demolishing Colonel Saw A Wan's residence and a Kyain Chaung village clinic.

"The colonel and his family were able to flee because the jets began to fire first. "They opened fire on the structures and then dropped bombs," he claimed while talking to the reporters.

Reports also suggested that the residents stated the community clinic has provided free health treatment since Covid.

It needs mention here that the DKBA signed the 2015 National Ceasefire Agreement and is now in discussions with the junta. Its leaders met with junta commander Min Aung Hlaing and Lieutenant General Yar Pyae, chairman of the National Solidarity and Peace Negotiation Committee, recently.

To avert further attacks, hundreds of Kyain Chaung villagers have abandoned their homes.

The Karen National Liberation Army and its rebel partners hold the majority of Payathonzu.