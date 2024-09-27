Myanmar's military junta extended an unexpected invitation on Thursday, urging armed groups opposing its rule to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks.

This proposal comes after more than three and a half years of conflict, following the junta's coup in 2021.

The offer aims to bring an end to the ongoing civil strife that has engulfed the country since the military's seizure of power, reports AFP News Agency.

The junta's call for dialogue comes in the wake of significant military setbacks, particularly against ethnic minority armed groups and the pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces" (PDF).

These groups have been key players in the resistance against the military regime, which has struggled to maintain control over several regions in Myanmar.

This development represents a shift in the junta's approach, as it faces increasing pressure from both domestic opposition forces and the international community to restore peace and stability in the country.

However, the path to peace remains uncertain, as many of the opposing groups have demanded the restoration of democracy and the release of political prisoners, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.



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