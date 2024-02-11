Myanmar's military junta has imposed compulsory military service for young men and women, according to state media reports on Saturday. The move comes amidst the junta's struggle against armed rebel forces seeking more autonomy in various regions of the country.

Males aged 18-35 and females aged 18-27 are required to serve for up to two years. Specialists such as doctors, up to the age of 45, must serve for three years. The service period can be extended to a maximum of five years during the current state of emergency.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the military coup in 2021, which ousted an elected government. Since October, the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, has been facing personnel losses while fighting against a coalition of three ethnic minority insurgent groups and pro-democracy fighters opposing the junta.

This represents the most significant challenge the military has faced since it first seized power in the former British colony in 1962. A law enforcing conscription was introduced in 2010 but has not been implemented until now. Non-compliance with the draft could lead to imprisonment for up to five years, as per the legislation.

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