Myanmar's Defense body hinted of an extension of military rule in Myanmar following a meeting on January 31. There have been rumors that the body in charge of defense will use its authority to extend the period of military rule, which technically ended on January 31.



According to The Irrawaddy, a statement stated that the military-dominated National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) meeting was held on January 31 and that the council would announce on February 1 whether military rule will be extended.



As required by the Myanmar Constitution, Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, a member of the NDSC, presented the council with his report on two years of military rule. According to the statement, he stated in his report that the country's civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and its armed wing, the People's Defense Force (PDF), were attempting to take power through violence.



The statement said that council members discussed the fact that Myanmar was still in an "extraordinary situation," referring to the ongoing resistance movement against the regime. This discussion was based on his report, the statement said.



Since the military coup in February 2021, the country of Myanmar has been in turmoil. The country's democratically elected National League for Democracy (NLD) government was overthrown by the junta, who declared "emergency rule" on the grounds of vote fraud in the 2020 general election, a claim that international election observers rejected. In the polls, the NLD came out on top.



Despite widespread armed resistance to the regime, the junta has not been able to take control of the country after two years.



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