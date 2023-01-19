The United Nations Security Council's resolution on Myanmar, which demands an end to violence and calls on the junta to release all political prisoners, including the ousted leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, has been the subject of a series of protests organized by the military regime in Myanmar.

Members of the ultranationalist Association for Protection of Race and Religion, more commonly referred to by its Burmese acronym Ma Ba Tha, joined military sympathizers at the most recent demonstration, which took place on January 17 in Hpa-an in Karen state.

The UN Security Council's resolution on Myanmar is the first in 74 years to be approved. India and China, both of whom have supported the junta in Myanmar since the coup, abstained from the vote on January 18. The resolution was approved by the Security Council's remaining 12 members.

Even though the Hpa-an demonstration was said to be about the UN resolution, protesters held placards with the words "US, the world's shit bag" and "US, the world's troublemaker, don't interfere" on them. They also yelled "We oppose foreign countries interfering in the internal affairs of Myanmar." The peaceful protest was attended by approximately 1,800 people, according to Junta media.

The prominent nationalist monk U Wirathu, the former leader of Ma Ba Tha, addressed the crowd wearing yellow t-shirts with the slogan "Ma Ba Tha Karen." The monk recently received the Thiri Pyanchi title from junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The regime has asserted that the UN adopted the resolution in order to inflame the situation in Myanmar. Since then, junta forces have provided security for protesters in townships in the states of Mon, Kachin, and Karen, as well as the Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions of Yangon.

A joint statement condemning the UN resolution was issued by 26 political parties, including the military's proxies Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

In previous protests, Ma Ba Tha supporters did not publicly participate. However, the most recent protest in Karen State was dominated by supporters and Ma Ba Tha monks wearing T-shirts.

In support of the regime's execution of four democracy activists, including Ko Jimmy and former legislator Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, military supporters also took to the streets a few months ago. After the two men were put to death, the pro-junta demonstrators even stoned their homes.

Similar demonstrations took place during previous military regimes. The Union Solidarity and Development Association—the predecessor of the USDP—and military-backed vigilante groups, such as the notorious Swan Arr Shin, then orchestrated such demonstrations.

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