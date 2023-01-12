The Champhai district of Mizoram has been shaken by fear because it is close to a major rebel camp in Myanmar that was attacked by the military, as per sources. Panic gripped when residents of Farkawn village in Mizoram heard the sounds of the bombing, which is close to the Myanmar border, stated reports.



Farkawn residents witnessed Assam Rifles personnel conducting an investigation. According to activists in the area, the shell struck the Indian side of the river 30 meters away, stated sources.



The Myanmar military launched an airstrike on a prominent training camp for pro-democracy forces close to the Indian border, according to an international publication. Jets also dropped at least two bombs inside Indian territory.

Sources further stated, citing a rebel commander, that on January 10, afternoon, the Myanmar junta, who seized power in a coup in February 2021 and are engaged in a bloody battle to crush pro-democracy insurgents, began bombing Camp Victoria in Myanmar's Chin state.

Four persons were killed by regime forces during a raid on a village in Sagaing Township in Myanmar on Friday, January 6. One of the deceased was a monk from the Sitagu Buddhist Academy, which was established by Sitagu Sayadaw, a staunch ally of Myanmar's junta.

Soldiers and members of the pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia stormed the village of Depayin Kwal in the early hours of January 6.

Due to a lack of firearms, several resistance groups defending the village withdrew, according to the Sagaing District People's Defence Force.

At the Shwegu monastery in the village, one of Sitagu's ten patron saint monks, Ashin Gadarthara, was killed during the attack.

One of Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the regime's favorite monks, Sitagu Sayadaw Ashin Nyanissara, built the Sitagu Buddhist Academy.

He referred to the junta leader as a "royal" and a wise and generous head of state in March of last year. Regarding the horrors committed by the junta, Sitagu Sayadaw has kept quiet.





Also read : Myanmar: Monk associated with Junta chief killed in Sagaing raid by regime troops



