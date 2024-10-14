The 1002nd Battalion stationed at Lupya village (Laukpye area) near Panwa city was under attack by Kachin Independence Army (KIA) joint forces since October 10, 2024.

The battalion was reportedly captured five days later, around 6:00 PM on October 14.

The KIA forces also managed to shoot down a drone operated by the Border Guard during the conflict.

The KIA is one of Myanmar’s most prominent ethnic armed groups, primarily active in Kachin State, with a long history of fighting the central government for autonomy.

In recent years, Myanmar has experienced heightened conflict between ethnic groups and the military government (Tatmadaw), especially after the 2021 military coup, with various resistance forces, including KIA, increasing attacks on military and paramilitary outposts.



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