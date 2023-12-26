In the wake of relentless junta shelling, tens of thousands have fled Mrauk-U, Rakhine's ancient capital. The onslaught, which began on Sunday, has reportedly killed at least three people and grievously injured a five-year-old girl.

According to locals, the 700-year-old town has been under constant bombardment since the Arakan Army launched attacks on a junta base and police station in the vicinity. The shelling has also affected six residential areas, including a displacement camp and the Mrauk-U archaeological museum, home to ancient artifacts of the first Arakanese Kingdom.

Reportedly, Junta Light Infantry Divisions 540, 377, and 378 are behind the shelling. Almost 1,200 individuals were evacuated from the Myatasuang displacement camp in Mrauk-U on Monday following shell explosions in its compound and the nearby Sin Cha Seik village.

By Monday, the town was virtually deserted with the only sound being that of junta shell explosions, as per volunteers.

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