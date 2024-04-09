Myanmar's military has initiated basic training for draftees across the nation, following the activation of the conscription law in February.

The law was enacted in an effort to replenish military ranks, which have been depleted due to nationwide conflicts against armed pro-democracy resistance forces and ethnic minority armed groups.

The military's struggle began following the seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The military has lost territory in northern Shan state and Rakhine state in the west, and is under increasing attack in other areas.

The first batch of trainees were individuals who voluntarily reported to the military following a summoning letter from the military government.



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The law's activation has incited fear and defiance among young people and their parents, with some leaving the country or joining resistance groups.



Under the law, men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 can be drafted for two years, with evasion punishable by three to five years in prison and a fine.

The military is also reportedly recruiting from the Muslim Rohingya minority, a group previously targeted in a brutal counterinsurgency campaign.

This move is seen as a strategy to reignite tensions between ethnic groups in Rakhine.

The military is reportedly creating a conflict between the Rohingya and Rakhine ethnic groups to regain military advantage in Rakhine, according to Aung Kyaw Moe, a Rohingya and deputy minister for human rights in the shadow National Unity Government.